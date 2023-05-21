College baseball player performs national anthem on guitar before game

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi outfielder Tre Jones III lit up the crowd at Chapman Field in Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon when he performed a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Senior Day.

Jones performed the national anthem with an electric guitar and had a little solo at the end of his performance to cap it off. He received a giant round of applause when he finished. He followed the musical number up with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, but his Islanders team lost to Incarnate Word, 5-1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finished the regular season 17-13 at home in 2023.

The junior is hitting .318 with 61 hits, eight doubles, five triples, six home runs and 37 runs scored. He’s played in 52 games for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi this season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL UMPIRE APPEARS TO TELL COMPLAINING BATTER ‘F— YOU’ AFTER STRIKEOUT

Jones, who is from Houston, was named to the All-Southland Conference First Team in 2022 as a designated hitter. He led the team in slugging percentage at the time with .743.

The Islanders fell to 24-29 with the loss. They start the Southland Conference Tournament against McNeese State on Tuesday.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was 27-28 in 2022 and bowed out of the conference tournament with losses to New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana.