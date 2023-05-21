College baseball umpire appears to tell complaining batter ‘f— you’ after strikeout

An umpire appeared to have crossed the line during an Athletic American Conference baseball matchup between Central Florida and Wichita State on Friday night.

Knights infielder Andrew Brait was at bat and took a pitch from righty Nate Snead. Brait didn’t offer at it as it appeared to be outside and a little high. However, the home plate umpire punched him out for a called third strike.

Brait appeared to be upset with home plate umpire Jimmy Paylor after he was rung up. The broadcast appeared to catch Paylor yelling at Brait, “F— you!”

The Central Florida bench appeared to have some words for Paylor after the interaction.

Wichita State would win the second game of the doubleheader, 12-7. Brait was 1-for-4 with a run scored in the game.

The Shockers lost the first game of the doubleheader, 16-15, and the series finale against the Knights, 5-4.

The Shockers moved to 30-23 on the season and 13-10 in the conference. They will play Memphis in the AAC Tournament. UCF finished the regular season 32-24 and 12-12 against conference opponents. The Knights will play Cincinnati in the conference tournament.

The AAC Tournament begins on Tuesday. East Carolina earned the top seed.