College Football Hall of Fame CEO talks gaming lounge ahead of video game release, who she’d put on cover

“NCAA Football 24” is the most highly anticipated sports video game set to be released in recent memory, and the College Football Hall of Fame put together a game plan ahead of it.

The College Football Hall of Fame unveiled the Microsoft Gaming Lounge at its Atlanta location, which features six Xbox Series X gaming stations in hopes of elevating the visitor experience and get fans ready for the video game’s release next summer.

“It turned out really well. I think we’re all really excited,” College Football Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “We have six gaming stations inside of the gaming lounge. Four are independent and then two that face the back that can be independent but can also go head-to-head. We have some built-in bleachers for viewing. It’s really a pretty cool set up.”

Beaudin said visitors can play the last college football game to be released on consoles – “NCAA Football 14” – while the new game gets set to be released. The last version coincided with when the facility opened – 2014 – and the new game will also mark the 10-year anniversary. Fans can also play “Madden.”

She added that the gaming lounge helped strengthen their partnership with Microsoft.

“We have good options. The fans that want nostalgia can get that and the ones that want kind of them more current iterations of the game can get that, too,” she told Fox News Digital. “We started talking about different ways to enhance the partnership over a year ago and the gaming lounge was definitely one idea that stuck and seeing it come to life is really exciting.”

Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson was the last athlete on the cover of the game.

Beaudin said if it were up to her, Tim Tebow would be back on the cover. He was on the cover of “NCAA Football 11” in 2010.

“Oh goodness, if I were in charge I would still be putting Tim Tebow on the cover,” the University of Florida alum added. “So, I’m a bad person to ask. He just got in the Hall of Fame, and he’s an ultimate cover player for me.”

“(But) you’ve got the current Heisman Trophy winner (Jayden Daniels). They’ve got options. I don’t envy the choice.”

The setup also allows for potential esports gaming events and tournaments in the future.

“It’s a pleasure to continue to support the great work the College Football Hall of Fame drives locally and across the football world,” James Bernstom, the head of CFHOF Partnership, said in a news release. “Throughout our partnership, we’ve been able to increase the love of visitors to the Hall by utilizing and deploying engaging Microsoft technology solutions. The new deployment of Xbox consoles in the Microsoft Gaming Lounge exhibit is another example of how great partners work together to provide great things for their fans.”

The lounge opened in November.