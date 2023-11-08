College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State remains No. 1 despite curious performance vs. Rutgers

There’s been no movement in the second College Football Playoff rankings.

The CFP selection committee kept Ohio State at No. 1 in the Top 25 followed by Georgia, Michigan and Florida State, who all remained undefeated.

This may come as a surprise to some after Ohio State had some trouble with unranked Rutgers on the road Saturday. The Buckeyes went into halftime down 9-7, but they outscored the Scarlet Knights 28-7 to come away with a 35-16 victory.

Meanwhile, Georgia handled No. 16 Missouri at home with a 30-21 win, while Michigan and Florida State blew out their respective opponents.

There was some talk about Washington potentially jumping into the top four after beating Caleb Williams and USC, 52-42, on the road Saturday. But the Huskies remain at No. 5, sitting just outside in the bubble with No. 6 Oregon.

The other teams that make up the Top 10 are Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss and Penn State. All of them, like Oregon, are 8-1.

Next week, though, these rankings could see a massive shift, especially when it comes to Georgia and Michigan.

The Bulldogs will face No. 9 Ole Miss at home. It’s Georgia’s toughest task yet, and that’s followed by a road trip to No. 13 Tennessee before the team’s final regular-season game against Georgia Tech.

Michigan travels to State College to face the No. 10 Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium Saturday in a highly anticipated matchup. Two weeks later, we’ll see Ohio State and Michigan square off, which will have obvious implications for how the CFP ranks out heading into conference championships.

The Washington Huskies this week host the No. 18 Utah Utes followed by a road trip to No. 12 Oregon State.

These next two weeks are crucial for Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies if they want to compete in the CFP at the end of the season. Oregon will also be taking on USC, which is looking to bounce back from its loss to Washington.