College Football Playoff top four remains same; Tennessee’s loss shakes up rest of field

The College Football Playoff top four remained the same, but a loss by Tennessee, previously ranked No. 5, shook up the rest of the Top 10.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU all kept their spots in that order, despite the latter three each having a scare Saturday.

Michigan trailed in the final minute to unranked Illinois, TCU beat Baylor by two on a walk-off field goal and even Ohio State only led by three points in the fourth quarter over unranked Maryland. But all four of the top teams remain 11-0 on the season.

Tennessee was blown out on the road by South Carolina. With that loss, it dropped to No. 10 in the rankings with a 9-2 record. The Vols also lost quarterback Hendon Hooker for the season after he tore an ACL in the loss.

LSU (No. 5, 9-2) and USC (No. 6, 10-1) are the first two out. Considering Ohio State and Michigan face off in Columbus this weekend, one could easily sneak into the top four, depending on how that game goes.

LSU travels to unranked Texas A&M, while USC hosts No. 15 Notre Dame. Both LSU and USC moved up a spot from last week’s rankings. Alabama (10-2), Clemson (10-1) and Oregon (9-2) round out seeds seven through nine, respectively.

Here’s how the rest of the Top 25 looks, along with records and rankings from last week:

11. Penn State (9-2, same)

12. Kansas State (8-3, No. 15)

13. Washington (9-2, No. 17)

14. Utah (8-3, No. 10)

15. Notre Dame (8-3, No. 18)

16. Florida State (8-3, No. 19)

17. North Carolina (9-2, No. 13)

18. UCLA (8-3, No. 16)

19. Tulane (9-2, No. 21)

20. Ole Miss (8-3, No. 14)

21. Oregon State (8-3, No. 23)

22. UCF (8-3, No. 20)

23. Texas (7-4, unranked)

24. Cincinnati (9-2, No. 25)

25. Louisville (7-4, unranked)