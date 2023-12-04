College football stars Kyle McCord, Dillon Gabriel enter transfer portal

Two of college football’s top quarterbacks were among those who entered the transfer portal on Monday as part of the first day of the 30-day window players can put their names out in search of another opportunity.

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel were the biggest names that went into the portal. Arizona State’s Drew Pyne, Baylor’s Blake Shapen, Utah’s Bryson Barnes and James Madison’s Jordan McCloud also entered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McCord was named the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback at the start of the season, beating out Devin Brown. The junior had 3,170 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes as Ohio State went 11-1 during the regular season. The team’s lone loss came against Michigan last month.

It’s unclear whether McCord will play in Ohio State’s bowl game. The team will take on Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. Ryan Day was noncommittal when asked about McCord’s status.

FROM OUTKICK: JORDAN TRAVIS SENDS JALEN MILROE CLASSY MESSAGE AFTER ALABAMA TAKES FSU’S PLAYOFF SPOT

Gabriel joined Oklahoma from UCF after the 2021 season. He passed for more than 3,000 yards in 2022 and 2023. The Sooners were 10-2 during the regular season with their lone losses coming against Kansas and Oklahoma State. The team will play Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

Gabriel’s transfer also comes after Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took the Mississippi State head coaching job.

CFP 2023-24: MICHIGAN, WASHINGTON, TEXAS AND ALABAMA WILL CONTEND FOR NATIONAL TITLE

The transfer portal’s quarterback market is set to heat up with the additions of McCord and Gabriel. Duke’s Riley Leonard, Washington State’s Cam Ward, Oregon State’s D.J. Uiagalelei and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke also entered the transfer portal last week.

Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix are the top Heisman Trophy candidates this year. Each of the quarterbacks transferred from their original schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.