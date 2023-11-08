College football teams that failed to live up to expectations in 2023

With ten weeks of the college football season in the books, there is still a lot to sort out.

The top five teams in the country all sit at 9-0 with just four spots available in the final year of the four-team College Football Playoff.

Oregon and Washington should determine the winner of the Pac-12 while the Big Ten will more than likely be won Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor.

There’s also the issue of Michigan’s alleged sign stealing and how it will impact the 2023 season as the Big Ten reportedly weighs a punishment.

While much is up in the air, college football fans do know which teams have been the biggest disappointments this season.

Let’s take a look at six teams that have fallen short of expectations.

Preseason AP Ranking – 5

Current AP Ranking – 18

LSU entered the year with massive expectations after winning the SEC West in Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers were immediately disappointing.

After getting blown out in Week 1 by Florida State, Kelly said his Tigers were “not the football team that I thought we were.”

LSU righted the ship before allowing 55 points to Ole Miss, dropping to 3-2.

Following three straight wins, LSU had a chance to climb back into the SEC West race with a win over Nick Saban and Alabama.

Alabama was the more physical team Saturday night, rushing for 288 yards and handing LSU its third loss of the season.

LSU’s playoff hopes are over after entering the season as a sexy pick to make the CFP.

Preseason AP Ranking – 6

Current AP Ranking – unranked

The Trojans entered the year with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner under center in his second season with Lincoln Riley drawing up plays.

Despite questions on the defensive side, the Trojans were expected to compete for a Pac-12 title as Caleb Williams attempted to become just the second two-time winner of the most prestigious award in sports.

Williams’ Heisman dreams came to an end against Notre Dame, and USC’s playoff hopes came to a halt in Week 10 against Washington.

At 7-3, USC is now unranked for the first time in Riley’s tenure, and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was fired Monday.

Preseason AP Ranking – 9

Current AP Ranking – unranked

Clemson has won double-digit games every year since 2011, winning the national championship in 2016 and 2018.

Dabo Swinney has turned the program into a powerhouse, but the 2023 season will not be one he looks back on fondly.

At 5-4, Clemson is having its worst season in more than a decade.

The Tigers did bounce back in Week 10, snapping a two-game losing streak by beating Notre Dame, the next team on the list.

Preseason AP Ranking – 13

Current AP Ranking – 22

The Fighting Irish went into the transfer portal in the offseason and got graduate transfer Sam Hartman to shore up the quarterback position.

Expectations were high for Notre Dame in Marcus Freeman’s second full season running the show. There was talk of Hartman being in the Heisman race and the Irish being fringe CFP contenders.

The schedule was just too much.

After losing to Ohio State on a last-second touchdown, Notre Dame faced three straight ranked teams in Duke, Louisville and USC. After winning two of the three games, the Fighting Irish lost for the third time on Saturday, falling to Clemson 31-23.

At 7-3, it certainly hasn’t been a bad year for Notre Dame, but Irish fans were hoping for more.

Preseason AP Ranking – 23

Current AP Ranking – unranked

Despite losing to Miami in Week 2, the Aggies had a chance to put themselves in the thick of the SEC race when they welcomed Alabama to College Station in Week 6.

Texas A&M nearly beat Alabama in 2022, which came one year after the Aggies upset Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. A win and Texas A&M would be 3-0 in the SEC and on track to rebound from a 5-7 campaign.

It didn’t happen.

After losing a close game to the Crimson Tide, the Aggies have now lost three of their last four games after a loss to Ole Miss in Week 10.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher is 44-25 in his nearly six years as head coach of Texas A&M. Kevin Sumlin was fired after the 2017 season with a record of 51-26.

No one expected the Aggies to compete for a national championship in 2023, but expectations are always high in College Station.

Preseason AP Ranking – unranked

Current AP Ranking – unranked

South Carolina entered the 2023 season with a lot of hype as quarterback Spencer Rattler returned for his second season in Columbia.

Shane Beamer appeared to have his team on the rise after defeating two top-10 teams in 2022 — Tennessee and Clemson.

The 2023 season quickly got off to a rough start.

Rattler was sacked eight times in a loss to North Carolina in Week 1, and it has mostly been downhill from there.

The Gamecocks are 1-5 in the SEC and will need to win their remaining three games to reach bowl eligibility.