College student details horrifying experience with suspect accused of breaking into dorms, groping women

Two Washington college students are sharing details of their encounters with a man who allegedly broke into their rooms on the Pacific Lutheran University campus in Tacoma and attempted to sexually assault them on Mother’s Day.

Tacoma police arrested Dylan Robinson later that same day on burglary and assault charges, but he has since been released pending investigation, according to local reports.

“That’s every woman’s worst nightmare, waking up with some stranger groping you,” one victim who spoke with FOX 13 Seattle on the condition of anonymity said of the alleged assault. “It was 5:30 in the morning, and I woke up to this man breathing heavily over me.”

The student lives in a single dorm room in PLU’s South Hall building, which requires a keycard to enter.

When she was walking with an officer near the dorm after the incident occurred, however, the student noticed a broken window screen on the ground and wondered with Robinson may have broken in that way.

“He noticed I woke up, and then he started pinning me down, and so then I go into fight mode and I start screaming,” she said. “I’m screaming my head off, and he starts booking it out of my apartment, he’s tripping over things, and I’m smacking his back.”

Robinson allegedly ran out of the room with his pants around his ankles and grabbed the victim’s phone, which was plugged into an outlet near her bed, so she could not call 911, as FOX 13 reported.

“His pants were down, and as soon as he pinned me, I saw in his eyes what he wanted to do and that was terrifying because in the past, I’ve been assaulted and I’ve seen that look before. I knew if I don’t fight right now, I’ll be another victim,” the student said.

After the incident, the student contacted her boyfriend through her computer and drove to campus police. When she arrived at the campus police office, she discovered that Robinson had allegedly sexually assaulted another victim on the other side of the South Hall building that same morning.

That other victim and her friend caught the suspect outside, pepper-sprayed him and took his photo, which they shared with police.

The Tacoma Police Department and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.