Colombian soccer player, 18, clutches chest, drops to field during World Cup practice

An 18-year-old on the Colombian women’s soccer team had a health scare during World Cup practice Thursday.

The team was jogging around the field when Linda Caicedo clutched her chest and fell to the field.

She turned onto her back as members of the team and medical staff tended to her.

Caicedo was evaluated, and the team’s trainer, Andrés Gómez, said the “report was positive.”

“Linda is very tired,” a medical spokesperson for the team said. “What happened was just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands. She is well and all is back to normal.”

The striker was later spotted training with her teammates.

Caicedo scored in Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 15, already having debuted for the Colombian senior national team.

She underwent surgery and six months of chemotherapy, according to CBS Sports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.