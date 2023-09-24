Colorado exits AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Oregon; Ohio State moves to No. 4

Colorado’s 42-6 loss to Oregon over the weekend cost the Buffaloes a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll on Sunday.

The Ducks handed the Buffaloes their first loss of the season and with that, Oregon remained undefeated and moved up to No. 9 in the latest rankings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think that team’s heading in the right direction. I think that coach is doing a phenomenal job,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the game. “I get a little passionate at times. I need to humble myself a little bit. This is one game.”

Colorado received 32 votes in the latest ranking.

Georgia, Michigan and Texas stayed at the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 spot, respectively. Georgia topped UAB 49-21, Michigan scored 31 straight points to beat Rutgers 31-7, and Texas destroyed Baylor, 38-6.

Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame pushed the Buckeyes into the top 5 as they were ranked No. 4. Florida State’s overtime victory over Clemson dropped them down to No. 5. USC fell from the No. 5 spot to No. 8 with a win over Arizona State.

BUCKEYES’ RYAN DAY RIPS LOU HOLTZ AFTER THRILLING WIN: ‘IT’S ALWAYS BEEN OHIO AGAINST THE WORLD’

Here’s how the rest of the rankings shake out.

Missouri, Kansas and Fresno State entered the top 25 this time around. Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, UCLA, Maryland, TCU, Tulane, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Air Forces, Clemson and Texas A&M also received votes.