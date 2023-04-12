Colorado high school remains closed after teacher dies of suspected meningitis

A Colorado high school remains closed after two faculty members died over the weekend – including one from symptoms of bacterial meningitis.

Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, Colorado, was closed Wednesday due to the death of teacher Maddie Schmidt.

The Cherry Creek School District said the Arapahoe County Public Health Department informed them that Schmidt had symptoms consistent with meningitis.

Principal Gwen Hansen-Vigil broke the news on Monday that Schmidt and Judith Geoffroy, another faculty member, died over the weekend.

Both women worked at the integrated learning center at the school. Geoffroy’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

The school district reassured community members that they are working closely with public health officials to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

“Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be close contact,” the district explained in a statement. “Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics.”

“As the Eaglecrest community continues to grieve together this week, we will have school and district mental health support staff available,” the letter added.

The school district told Fox News Digital that normal operations will resume Monday as public health officials continue investigating.

Meningitis is an infection of the brain and spinal cord’s protective membranes. Symptoms include stiff neck, severe headache, disorientation and high fever.

Fox News Digital reached out to Arapahoe County Public Health for more information, but none was available.