Colorado man shoots and kills wife, turns gun on himself at Jehovah’s Witness hall on Christmas morning

A man shot and killed his wife then turned the gun on himself Christmas morning at a Jehovah’s Witness place of worship in Thornton, Colorado, police said.

The victim and the suspected shooter were both former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Material Unit is still investigating “suspicious devices” that were found at the scene, but police said there is no active threat to the community.

The shooting occurred in the Denver suburb of Thornton at about 9 a.m. The identities of the deceased will be released at a later time.

Luis Sanchez, who lives across the street from the hall, told The Denver Post that he heard two gunshots and saw a woman lying on the ground outside.

“It’s very sad,” Sanchez told the local newspaper. “It’s Christmas.”

A heavy police presence could be seen at the scene.

“The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined,” Thornton police tweeted.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.