Colorado moose charged woman, headbutted and stomped on her while she was walking her dog

A woman in Colorado was headbutted and stomped on by a moose while she was walking her dog, wildlife officials say.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the incident happened Wednesday along the South Saint Vrain Trail near Ward, outside of Boulder.

“The woman and her dog surprised a moose on the trail Wednesday morning. The cow moose charged the woman, headbutting and stomping on her several times,” it said. “She was able to walk to a nearby neighbor’s house, where they called Boulder County deputies.”

Officials say the woman was taken to a local hospital while the dog – which the neighbor says was leashed – had minor injuries.

“Wildlife officers responded to the area and were unable to find the moose,” it added.

One sign that has since been put up in the area, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, says “Do Not Approach Wildlife – Moose in Area – Leash Your Pets.”

Another sign next to it warns visitors of a “cow moose with calves active in area.”

“They will aggressively defend calves from people and dogs,” it adds.

“Hikers should be aware moose may be in the area resting or eating. Moose can perceive dogs as a threat, and CPW encourages dog owners to keep them on-leash at all times to avoid confrontations,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife also said in a statement. “Cow moose can become particularly aggressive when their calf is nearby.”

The moose attack is the third in Boulder County this year, according to The Associated Press.

Last Tuesday, a hiker in Colorado was trampled by another moose.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife department said the incident happened when two people and their three dogs were hiking near Crags Trail in Teller County, about a 50-minute drive west of Colorado Springs.

While the hikers were about a mile into Crags Trail, a cow moose and its calf were observed, and the individuals decided to go around while keeping their distance, the agency stated.

The moose, however, moved closer to the hikers.

One of the dogs began to bark as the moose continued to approach, it “came at them” and trampled a hiker in the group.

Even after the hikers got the moose off, it continued to chase after them.

Officials say the injured hiker was able to walk out of the confrontation and went to a hospital to be evaluated. The hiker only sustained minor injuries.

