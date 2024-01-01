Colorado mother accused of murdering 2 children, arrested in UK: police

A Colorado woman sought on suspicion of killing her two young children while wounding a third, was arrested in the United Kingdom on Saturday, according to police.

Colorado Springs officials said 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler was wanted on an arrested warrant alleging murder, attempted murder and child abuse.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a burglary at an apartment at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. When they arrived, they discovered Singler’s 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were dead.

Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were also found injured at the scene and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

“As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded,” a statement from police said.

The Associated Press reported that a spokesperson for the department said Singler cooperated with police at first but disappeared during the investigation.

Police were unable to locate and apprehend Singler once an arrest warrant on charges of murder and attempted murder was obtained on Tuesday.

Although not under surveillance, the spokesperson said, Singler was last seen in Colorado Springs on Dec. 23.

Police did not provide details about Singler’s arrest in the United Kingdom, but said they are working with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Singler was initially treated as a burglary victim. Her 11-year-old daughter was hospitalized for a few days before she was released, the spokesperson told the AP, adding she is recovering in Colorado Springs.

The deaths of the children came as Singler and her ex-husband were involved in an ongoing legal battle over parenting and other issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.