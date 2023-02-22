Colorado smashes spring game attendance record as Deion Sanders prepares for first season as head coach

Deion Sanders is making Colorado football relevant again, and the spring game numbers are proving it.

Colorado has already shattered attendance record two months before the Buffaloes’ scheduled spring game, according to The Denver Post.

The Buffs have sold over 30,000 tickets to the game as of Tuesday morning, with general admission tickets for $10 while students can attend the game for free.

The previous record for attendance at a spring game was in 2008 when 17,800 fans showed up, according to the report.

“The response for spring game sales has been very exciting,” Alexis Williams, CU’s senior associate athletic director for external operations, said. “I think it exceeded anything we thought it would, so we’re excited to have thousands of fans be here for a spring game. I think it also is allowing fans who won’t be able to attend in the fall a chance to have a sneak peek and come to the game.”

Sanders took over the program two months ago and has already made a massive splash.

“Prime Time” was able to bring in the 21st-ranked class on National Signing Day, adding a top-five transfer portal class that includes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Travis Hunter.

For comparison, the Buffs had the 58th-ranked class in 2022 under former head coach Karl Dorrell.

“We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry,” Sanders said at his National Signing Day press conference. “We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.

“Hope is in the house. Hope is in the air. Hope is in the city. Hope is in the community.”

Sanders arrived in Boulder to a program that has fallen on hard times, going 1-11 in 2022, and has failed to win more than five games in a season since 2016.

“It’s a whole different level of expectation around here, and you got to be able to play the game,” Sanders told ESPN on Friday. “So a certain level that might have been welcome, that level is no longer welcomed here. It’s a whole different game now.”

Colorado’s spring game will be played on April 22 at Folsom Field.