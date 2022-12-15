Colorado Springs police beat US Army vet during traffic stop; questions swirl over excessive force: report

Police in Colorado Springs have released bodycam video of officers repeatedly punching a U.S. Army veteran, leaving him bloodied and injured, during a traffic stop in October.

The incident has raised questions of excessive force after Dalvin Gadson, 29, was seen on officer-worn cameras covered in his own blood after he was pulled over around 3 a.m. on Oc.t 9. Gadson served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged, FOX31 Denver reported.

Officer stopped Gadson after spotting him driving approximately 15 mph in a 45 mph zone and observing that his vehicle had no visible license plates, police said in a written statement.

Police said the officer observed a knife in a cup holder between the front seats.

Video shows the officer requesting Gadson’s license, which he turns over, and returning to his cruiser.

When additional officers arrived, police said the officer returned to Gadson’s vehicle and asked him to step out of the vehicle, so they could conduct a driving under the influence investigation.

The officers can be heard telling Gadson not to reach for anything while exiting the car. Gadson opens the door and swings out his feet but tells them he will remain seated.

“He was completely confused by, you’re stopping me for a tag, now you’re asking me for a DUI check,” Gadson’s attorney Harry Daniels told the station.

When an officer tells the still-seated Gadson “you’re going to be detained in handcuffs,” Gadson replies, “No I’m not.”

One officer reaches for Gadson, who retreats into the vehicle.

The video shows officers swarming Gadson and punching him repeatedly. Gadson falls out of the car and onto the pavement. Officers continue to demand Gadson put his arms behind his back while they continue to punch him.

Gadson can be heard pleading with officers, “I wasn’t trying to fight y’all,” and, “What did I do?”

The punching goes on for about one minute, with video also showing Gadson being kicked in the head by an officer on scene, FOX31 reported.

Daniels said Gadson suffered an eye injury, ruptured ear drum and PTSD from the encounter. Images at the scene showed Gadson bleeding from his face onto the pavement.

While the Colorado Springs Police Administration reviewed the case and found the use of force was within its policy, police said there is a separate internal affairs investigation underway.

“It is imperative that we look at all the facts when evaluating officer interactions with citizens,” Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a written statement. “We will respect the on-going court process but welcome dialogue with our community when we are free to talk about this case further.”