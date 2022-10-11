Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found after ‘nightmare’ disappearance with ‘many unknowns’: parents

Colorado police found 14-year-old Chloe Campbell on Monday after she had been missing for 10 days in what her family described as a “nightmare” situation.

Campbell’s disappearance garnered national attention after her parents expressed concern for her safety while the Boulder Police Department (BPD) waited to issue a missing persons report due to the circumstances of her case, which they labeled as a runaway situation. Amber Alerts are not issued for runaways if there is no evidence of an abduction.

“Words cannot describe the relief we feel that Chloe was found and is receiving medical treatment in a safe location,” her family said in a Tuesday update. “We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, law enforcement agencies, and volunteers that led to Chloe’s return to safety.”

However, her family added that the “nightmare” of a situation is “far from over.”

MISSING COLORADO TEEN FOUND ALIVE, POLICE DON'T BELIEVE SHE WAS HELD AGAINST HER WILL

“There are many unknowns about what happened over the 10 days Chloe was missing and we are continuing to work with law enforcement in support of their ongoing investigation,” they said.

Her family also said they have “credible information” that the 14-year-old “was in harm’s way during her disappearance,” and they “will not stop pursuing the truth in this matter.”

BPD had no further updates as of Tuesday due to the ongoing nature of their investigation into Campbell’s mysterious disappearance from behind Boulder High School, where she was last seen. The police department said during a Monday press conference after they found the teenager that she made efforts to make here whereabouts unknown to the police and her family.

“While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family,” the police said in a Monday statement. “Some details are being withheld at this time to allow for a thorough investigation.”

Authorities and Campbell’s family are asking anyone with information about the case to contact BPD Det. Hartkopp at Boulder PD, 303-441-1951 and reference case No. 22-9868.