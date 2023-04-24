Colorado wide receiver enters transfer portal after big spring game

Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig entered the transfer portal just one day after putting on a big performance in front of a packed crowd in the Buffalo’s spring game over the weekend.

The third-year wideout posted a lengthy goodbye to his Twitter Sunday after recording three receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Colorado’s spring game.

“During the course of my time at the University of Colorado, I have been fortunate to cross paths with many remarkable individuals who have played a significant role in my journey.,” Lemonious-Craig wrote in his statement.

DEION SANDERS KICKS OFF COLORADO SPRING GAME WITH 98-YEAR OLD SUPERFAN, ‘LOVES EVERY MINUTE’ OF NEW ERA

“… I am truly grateful for each and every person who has contributed to my college experience. I am particularly thankful for the sincere people I have had the pleasure of meeting during my time at the University of Colorado. The warmth and kindness that I have experienced from the faculty, staff, and fellow students has made my time here truly special.”

Lemonious-Craig played three seasons in Colorado, totaling 34 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns. His best season came in 2022 when he hauled in 23 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns in eleven games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The sense of community and camaraderie that permeates this campus has been a source of inspiration and motivation for me, and I am appreciative to have been a part of such a supportive environment,” Lemonious-Craig’s statement continued.

“I am proud to have been a part of this community. Again, I want to thank the University of Colorado for making my college experience truly unforgettable.”

Lemonious-Craig’s departure comes amid head coach Deion Sanders‘ first season in Colorado.

Sanders was hired in December to take over a program that has been largely irrelevant over the past 20 years, winning double-digit games in a season just one time since 2002. Last season, the Buffalos finished with a dismal 1-11 record.

However, Sander’s arrival has created a noteworthy buzz around the program. Earlier this month, the university announced that it has sold out of season tickets for the 2023 college football season, ending a streak of 27 years without selling out.

The attendance at Saturday’s spring game was 47,277 fans, which was more than the last nine versions of the spring game combined.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.