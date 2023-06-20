Colorado’s Deion Sanders implores players to stop doing this one thing

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has brought a whirlwind of attention to the program, and he has yet to be on the sidelines for the team in a regular season game.

The Buffaloes, who won only one game last season, brought Sanders in from Jackson State, and he is already looking to change the culture and the attitude within the football team. Sanders was featured in a video for Well Off Media on Monday, and it showed the team training.

Sanders revealed the one thing he really hates the most.

“Let me tell you what I hate. OK, this is universal. What does this mean right here?” he asks rhetorically in the camera. “My bad.

“I don’t believe in violence, but I’m gonna whoop ‘my bad.’ One day I’m going to meet the dude that’s ‘my bad,’ that started ‘my bad,’ and I’m gonna whoop him. I can’t stand that – ‘my bad.’ I know it’s your bad.

“Coaches hate that. Parents hate that. Don’t say it’s my bad because we know it’s your bad.”

Sanders was asked what he would prefer instead.

“Shut up and just do it over. Ain’t no ‘my bad.’ Just shut up and do better.”

Sanders appeared to be walking around at the practice facility as he was dealt the possibility of losing his foot if he does not get more rest in the offseason. It is unclear if Sanders will commit to surgery. He vowed to keep progressing in the caption of the Instagram video posted last week.

“As you know I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said ‘WHY ME’ – I keep moving forward, progressing… See you never know what a person may be going through while I sit in your seat of judgment but you can trust and believe that we are all going through something – just keep the faith and know that if He brought you to it, He will bring you through it… I’m CoachPrime and I’m built for this,” he wrote.