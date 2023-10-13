Colorado’s Deion Sanders rips late-night kickoffs: ‘Dumbest thing ever’

Deion Sanders has his Colorado Buffaloes in a spot not many expected.

At 4-2, Colorado has already exceeded expectations in Sanders’ first season as head coach of the FBS program.

However, as Colorado prepares to take on Stanford Friday night at Folsom Field, looking to win game number five of the season, Sanders has a gripe.

The game against Stanford kicks off at 8:00 p.m. MT, a start time that Sanders is not a fan of.

“Who makes these 8 o’clock games? They’re the dumbest thing ever. The stupidest thing ever invented in life. Who wants to stay up until 8 o’clock for a darn game?” Sanders said Wednesday on the CU Buffs Insider podcast.

“What about the East Coast?” Sanders continued. “Do they even care about ratings or anybody watching it? I’m sorry. I’m venting. What are we supposed to do with the kids all day until 8 o’clock?”

Sanders asked the host what they were supposed to do all day in the hotel, to which the host responded, “Watching football.”

“Who’s playing on Friday?” Sanders responded.

The Pac-12 routinely has games that play late into the evening on the East Coast, with USC and Arizona kicking off at 10:30 p.m. ET last Saturday.

The late start times will not be as much of an issue moving forward for Colorado when they join the Big 12 beginning in 2024.

“Thank god we’re not going to be in this conference,” Sanders added.

The schedule for Sanders and his Buffaloes has been all over the map this season, with Colorado opening the season at TCU with an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff. In Week 2 against Nebraska, the game kicked off at 10:00 a.m. MT, with the USC matchup in Week 5 also starting in the morning hours in Boulder, Colorado.

Despite the schedule, Sanders and Colorado took the college football world by storm in the first month of the season.

After getting off to a 3-0 start, the Buffs finally came back down to Earth against Oregon in Week 4, losing 42-6.

After getting down to USC 34-14 at halftime, Colorado stormed back to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter before falling 48-41.

Colorado rebounded in Week 6, getting a win on the road against Arizona State.

Stanford is 1-4 on the season and has yet to win a game in the Pac-12.