Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders blasts Nebraska over ‘extreme disrespect’

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders called out Nebraska Cornhuskers’ head coach Matt Rhule and the rest of the football team after their 30-14 win on Saturday.

The game was months in the making as Rhule seemingly took a shot at how some football programs were building through the NCAA transfer portal. Then, before the game, the Cornhuskers met on the Buffaloes’ logo on the 50-yard line. It all seemed to fuel the 393 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

“It was extremely personal, you go out there and warm up and you’ve got the head coach from the other team standing in the middle of the Buff,” Sanders said. “It’s OK if a couple of players do it, it’s fine, just enjoy the scenery. But when you’ve got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I’m not going for that at all. I went in there and disrupted it.

“The Buffaloes mean a lot to me — personally — and that’s what I was saying in pregame. And that’s when I knew it was extreme disrespect. The coach said a lot of things about my pops, about the program. I don’t respect that, because you’re hating on another man you shouldn’t do that. All respect was gone for them and their program.

“I like playing against their (defensive coordinator), but respect level ain’t there, because he disrespected us first.”

The Cornhuskers kept the game close in the first half, holding Colorado to just 13 points. Jeff Sims put the game within reach when he ran for a 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter. But Sanders and Colorado responded on the next drive. Sanders threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Weaver.

Sanders ran for one more score in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach completely.