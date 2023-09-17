Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders taps into ‘Brady mode’ to lead Buffaloes to tying score in epic win

Shedeur Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes on an epic comeback victory in their double overtime win against the Colorado State Rams, 43-35.

Sanders finished the game 38-of-47 for 348 yards, four touchdown passes and an interception. Two of his touchdowns came in the overtime period. He also led Colorado on a 98-yard touchdown drive and 2-point conversion to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The young quarterback talked about the moment after the game on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

“At the 2 (yard line) all I was thinking was ‘Brady mode,’” Sanders said referencing NFL legend Tom Brady. “That’s it. Simple.

“… Brady mode, that’s it. You left too much time out there.”

Sanders said he talks to Brady after each game. Brady’s athletic wear company, Brady Brand, signed Sanders and a host of other collegiate athletes to NIL deals in 2021.

As Sanders’ comments made their way around the internet, Brady reacted on Instagram.

“I just want to go Shedeur mode at some point in my life,” he wrote on his Stories over a picture of the Colorado star wearing sunglasses during his ESPN interview.

Colorado moved to 3-0 with the win but the schedule isn’t getting any easier. Colorado has Oregon next week and USC the week after. They hit the road to take on the Ducks while they will welcome the Trojans to Folsom Field.