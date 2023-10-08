Colts’ Anthony Richardson exits game vs Titans with shoulder injury

Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a right shoulder injury.

The quarterback suffered the injury late in the first half and was initially questionable to return. But Richardson was later ruled out and Gardner Minshew II came into the game to replace him.

Richardson appeared to suffer the injury on a 4-yard run with 4:29 to go in the half. He went down awkwardly on the shoulder while being tackled. He was down for several minutes before he walked to the tent.

The former Florida standout has been a breath of fresh air for the offense that has been inconsistent over the last few seasons. He came into the game with 479 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He also had 131 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.

Richardson tweaked his ankle in his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars and then went into concussion protocol after scoring two touchdowns in last week’s win over the Houston Texans.

Before leaving Sunday’s game, Richardson was 9-for-12 with 98 passing yards. He had five rushing yards to his credit and is just 20 yards away from topping Johnny Unitas for the third-highest single-season rushing total among quarterbacks. Unitas had 155 in 1956.

Indianapolis had a 10-6 lead at the half.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.