Colts’ Anthony Richardson leaves game with concussion after scoring 2 touchdowns

The Indianapolis Colts took a huge blow on Sunday in a key divisional matchup against the Houston Texans.

Anthony Richardson had two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter against the Texans but he appeared to hit his head on the second score. Richardson was checked out in the blue medical tent and was later taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Colts ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The rookie quarterback was 6-for-10 with 58 passing yards and had 35 rushing yards to go along with the two scores. Gardner Minshew II came in for Richardson.

The veteran NFL quarterback was 11-of-13 and threw a touchdown pass to Kylen Granson in the second quarter. Zack Moss ran for one more and Indianapolis had a 28-10 lead over Houston.

Richardson had a solid first week under the helm and was going against C.J. Stroud in Week 2 in what was an historic matchup already.

The game marked the NFL’s youngest quarterback matchup ever, according to ESPN. Both quarterbacks are under 21 years old and in charge of running hungry offenses looking to survive the regular season and jump back into the postseason.

The Colts haven’t made the playoffs since the 2020 season. The Texans haven’t made the postseason since the 2019 season.