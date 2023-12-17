Colts boost playoff chances with huge win over Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts were ousted from the AFC playoff picture Saturday, but only temporarily.

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ win earlier Saturday gave them the sixth seed, jumping four teams in the AFC playoff picture and knocking the Colts from the No. 7 seed to eighth.

But the Colts’ 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers returned the Colts to the seed they began the day with.

And the Steelers are in trouble.

Things didn’t start off well for Indy after they missed a field goal on their first possession and had a punt blocked. The Steelers capitalized on both with touchdowns to go up 13-0.

But the Colts’ defense stepped up and held Pittsburgh scoreless the remainder of the afternoon.

Indianapolis was up 14-13 at halftime. Early in the third, the Colts forced a fumble inside Pittsburgh’s 20-yard line, and Gardner Minshew found Mo Alie-Cox for a touchdown. Indianapolis then kicked two field goals to go up 27-13.

The win did come at a cost, though. Michael Pittman Jr. suffered a concussion after a nasty hit, and Zack Moss left the game with an arm injury he suffered on a rushing touchdown.

In place of Moss, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combined for 157 yards on 26 carries. Minshew went 18-for-28 with 215 yards and touchdowns to Moss, Allie-Cox and D.J. Montgomery.

Mitch Trubisky struggled for Pittsburgh, and Mason Rudolph entered the game with roughly two minutes left.

With the loss, the Steelers dropped five spots in the standings and are now 12th in the AFC despite being 7-7.

Indianapolis travels to Atlanta to play the Falcons on Christmas Eve, while the Steelers face the Bengals.