Colts’ clock management comes under fire in loss to Steelers, sparks criticism toward Jeff Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts came under fire for the play-calling and decision-making at the end of their 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

The Colts had all three of their timeouts left under 2 minutes to play against the Steelers. After converting on fourth down, Matt Ryan took a first-down sack. On the next play, he would scramble for 14 yards and on third down the team decided to try another run play get the first down but they failed to get it. The team only used their first timeout after the Taylor run.

Ryan then threw an incomplete pass toward Parris Campbell, despite the contact that could’ve warranted a penalty.

While the Colts had several miscues in the game and were down 16-3 at the half, NFL fans watching the end of the game piled on the strangeness of the last Colts drive.

Saturday’s inexperience was a talking point when he took the job two weeks ago.

Ryan finished 22-for-34 with 199 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Pittman. Taylor led the team with 86 rushing yards. Jelani Woods had eight catches for 98 yards.

Pittsburgh, who came into the game losers of three of their last four, improved 4-7 on the season while Indianapolis fell to 4-7-1.