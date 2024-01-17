Colts’ Jim Irsay found unresponsive at home in ‘suspected overdose’ last month: report

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay was reportedly the subject of a serious incident at his home in Indiana last month.

Carmelo police were called to Irsay’s home around 4:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 8 and found the billionaire in his bed unresponsive and cold during what authorities called a “suspected overdose,” TMZ Sports reported Wednesday, citing police documents.

Responding officers found Irsay struggling to breathe and after Narcan was used, he “responded slightly,” according to TMZ Sports. Paramedics arrived and took over the efforts to save the 64-year-old. Authorities wrote that a list of medications Irsay had taken was provided, but it was unclear what he had in him before their arrival. The incident was reportedly listed as an “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning.”

“Mr. Irsay continues to recover from his respiratory illness,” the Colts told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We will have no further comment on his personal health, and we continue to ask that Jim and his family’s privacy be respected.”

Earlier this month, the Colts said Irsay was being treated for a “severe respiratory illness.” He was expected to miss an appearance at a Los Angeles event later that week.

“Jim Irsay is currently being treated for a severe respiratory illness. While this unfortunately means he won’t be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible,” the team’s Jan. 9 statement read.

“We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers.”

Irsay was the subject of a “Real Sports” interview with Andrea Kremer in November. He said in the interview that he has been to rehab “at least 15 times.” But it was a near-death situation that gave him a revelation.

“One time, I was trying to detox myself, and I mixed multiple drugs that I didn’t know anything about. So all of a sudden, I start slurring my words. And then code blue, I stop breathing. And they revive me and the doctor goes, ‘Jim, you’re one lucky man because I had virtually signed the death certificate.’”

Irsay previously told The Associated Press that he knows “what it’s like to be at hell’s gates,” while discussing his addiction troubles. However, this “Real Sports” interview is the first time he has recalled a near-death experience.

Irsay’s struggles with addiction were on full display during his time as owner of the Colts. In 2014, he checked himself into rehab after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence as well as four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police revealed that Irsay had various prescription drugs in his possession during the arrest as well as more than $29,000 in cash when he was pulled over.

Irsay had his license suspended for a year after refusing a blood test, and though prosecutors dismissed the felony charges, Irsay pleaded guilty to his DUI.

He has been an executive of the Colts since 1984, when his father, Robert, was owner. In 1997, Irsay became majority owner of the team following his father’s death.

