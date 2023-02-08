Colts’ Jim Irsay says head coach announcement to come in ‘days’

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay has been open with the fan base about the organization’s process in their search for a new head coach and on Tuesday, he announced that a decision would be coming soon.

The Colts and the Arizona Cardinals are the only two NFL teams that have yet to name a head coach but Irsay said in a tweet this week that the organization was “days” away from an announcement.

“We said, as an Organization (Colts)… The Coaching search would be [an] open minded and a thorough process… and the final decision would be strictly based on, what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans, of Colts Nation… Final decision coming in Days not Hours.”

COLTS REPORTEDLY DIVIDED OVER JEFF SATURDAY FOR HEAD COACH VACANCY AS FANS CHIME IN

Irsay penned an open letter to fans last month after the Colts went 4-12-1 and ultimately fired head coach Frank Reich after nine games. Former player Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach and finished out the season 1-7.

“The Colts have a proud history with proud fans everywhere, so I know how tough the 2022 season was for you all to endure. All of us had the highest hopes for a division title and a deep playoff run. But the bottom line is we failed to live up to the hope and excitement we all felt at the start of the season,” Irsay said at the time.

“I share your frustration. I can’t stand losing, and I hate letting down our fans, and we had too much of both last year.”

Saturday has been among those interviewed for the position.

The Colts have also interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, among others.