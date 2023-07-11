Colts owner Jim Irsay pushes for Anthony Richardson to play early on: ‘It’s going to be tough’

Anthony Richardson was selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Indianapolis Colts hope the Florida product will become their next franchise quarterback.

The Colts have been searching for a quarterback since Andrew Luck abruptly retired prior to the start of the 2019 season, and owner Jim Irsay wants to see what he has in Richardson sooner rather than later.

While Indianapolis has veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew on its roster, Irsay appears to be leaning toward Richardson, who he knows will take his lumps during his rookie season.

“As you guys know, Peyton (Manning’s) year we were 3-13, the first year. And that’s a guy who played a lot of college games and was really prepared as much as he could be for the league. So, for Anthony Richardson, it’s going to be tough. We know that, but he has to play to get better,” Irsay said Monday on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

SAINTS’ ALVIN KAMARA PLEADS NO CONTEST TO LESSER MISDEMEANOR CHARGE FROM LAS VEGAS FIGHT

“I mean, there’s no question. Gardner (Minshew) could come out and obviously play better early on, just him being a veteran, but we have to get Anthony on the field. And that’s Shane (Steichen’s) call when he decides to do it.”

Richardson was the third quarterback taken off the board in the draft. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud went first and second in the draft.

The Florida product is considered to have a massive upside even though he is a raw talent.

“Sometimes you just gotta take a shot at it,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said on the video series “The Next Pick.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I didn’t want to look up and watch him be a superstar somewhere else,” Ballard said. “If he’s going to be a superstar, he’s going to be a superstar for the Colts. Fortunately for us, it worked out.”

Minshew has started 24 games in his career but was a backup in Philadelphia the past two seasons.

Minshew praised Richardson in May, saying he has been impressed with how quickly Richardson has been able to process things.

“I’ve been really impressed because a lot of the time the bigger guys with the bigger arms aren’t as quick with some of the RPO stuff and the underneath passes,” Minshew said, according to NFL.com. “He’s very quick, and his feet are very quick. And I think he can get the ball out and process fast.”

Richardson did not become the full-time starter at Florida until his final season in Gainesville.