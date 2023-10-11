Colts place Anthony Richardson on IR, rookie QB sidelined for at least one month

Indianapolis Colts rookie sensation Anthony Richardson will have to sit out for a minimum of four games as he works his way back to the football field from a shoulder injury. The team officially placed the 21-year-old quarterback on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Richardson’s shoulder hit the turf hard in the first half of the Colts’ Week 5 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said there was no timeline for Richardson’s return.

“We’ll continue to evaluate that process,” Steichen said. “Don’t have a timetable to return.”

Richardson has endured a few injury setbacks early on in his NFL career. He entered concussion protocol after he suffered a head injury in the Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. Gardner Minshew handled the starting duties for Indy’s Week 3 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Indy then have matchups against the Browns, Saints and Panthers. The Colts currently sit at 3-2 and are in a tie with the Jags for first place in the AFC South division.

Longtime team owner Jim Irsay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm Wednesday’s roster move.

Minshew has thrown two touchdowns and no interceptions since he has been thrust into action in place of an injured Richardson so far this season.

Steichen expressed confidence about Minshew’s ability to fill in, no matter how long Richardson remains unavailable.

“It gets tough when a guy gets dinged up, and he’s been dinged up,” Steichen said earlier this week. “He’s obviously a very, very talented player, and it’s tough. But we have a lot of faith in Gardner to step in and go operate the way he’s been doing.”

Steichen has some familiarity with Minshew, having coached him last season when he was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Mishew started a couple of games last season when star quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury.

“I think he’s an elite processor of the game. You’ve got a guy that can process the game quickly and make quick decisions. He’s really good, he’s accurate, he knows where to go with the football at the right time and the right place, and he’s been awesome for us,” Steichen said in reference to Minshew.

Richardson also missed time during the Colts’ season opener due to what was later described as knee soreness.

Sam Ehlinger has been elevated to the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday’s game. The Colts also added Kellen Mond to the practice squad.