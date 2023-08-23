Colts set trade deadline for Jonathan Taylor as star running back wants out of Indy: report

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly set a deadline for All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor to find a trade suitor.

Taylor, who was given permission to seek a trade as he remains disgruntled about his contract situation, has until Tuesday to find a new team, according to multiple reports.

There have been six teams that inquired about Taylor, and two have discussed trade packages with the Colts, ESPN reported Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When it became clear the Colts were allowing Taylor and his team to look elsewhere, it was reported that Indianapolis was expecting a first-round pick, or a package matching that value, in exchange for the NFL’s rushing leader from two seasons ago.

Why Tuesday? That is the Colts deadline for figuring out what they must do with Taylor’s roster status. He is on the PUP list at the moment, and he must either be activated to the roster or placed on the reserve-PUP list. If placed on the reserve-PUP list, Taylor must sit out the first four games of the season.

All NFL teams must also trim their rosters to 53 men on Tuesday following their final preseason games.

JONATHAN TAYLOR ALLOWED TO SEEK TRADE AS COLTS CHANGE COURSE WITH DISGRUNTLED RUNNING BACK: REPORTS

Taylor has publicly shown his displeasure with the Colts this offseason amid a contract dispute with the club as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Taylor believes he is deserving of a new contract, but Irsay has strongly opposed that at this time. The running back market has taken a large dip, with players like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs – two elite backs like Taylor – not getting extensions from their respective teams.

Taylor and Irsay met in late July on a team bus that was parked near the Colts’ practice field. Following the meeting, Taylor wished to be traded, but Irsay wouldn’t consider it, according to NFL Network.

Taylor recently left the Colts to undergo additional rehab on his ankle that required offseason surgery to repair, but he returned last Monday. However, he left the team again, and now he’s allowed to look for trades.

Two seasons ago, Taylor led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,811 and rushing touchdowns with 18. The ankle injury he suffered last season hindered his rushing numbers as he collected 861 yards on 192 attempts with four touchdowns in 11 games.

COLTS STAR RUNNING BACK JONATHAN TAYLOR ‘NOT CURRENTLY WITH THE TEAM’ AMID ANKLE REHAB AND CONTRACT DISPUTE

Production like that will make Taylor’s price tag high as the Colts seem to be telling those interested.

The most notable recent running back trade was the Carolina Panthers dealing away All-Pro Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks as well as a 2024 fifth-round pick in October of last year.

Taylor is just 24 years old and has already proven to be one of the top running backs in the league. But the clock is ticking to find a team that is willing to match what the Colts want for his services to their offense this year.