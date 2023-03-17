Colts sign ex-Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to one-year deal

Former Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback and fan-favorite Gardner Minshew signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. He will reunite with former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

The 26-year-old quarterback signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract worth up to $5.5 million with incentives, The Associated Press reported, citing sources.

Minshew joins the Colts with the opportunity to compete for the starting job following the release of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan earlier this week after just one season in Indianapolis.

MATT RYAN, ONE-TIME NFL MVP, EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED BY COLTS: REPORT

Drafted in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, Minshew was 7-13 as starter in two seasons with the Jaguars. He was traded to the Eagles in 2021 as a backup to Jalen Hurts and went 1-3 as a starter this past season, following Hurts’ shoulder injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With a rotating quarterback role over the five seasons, the Colts will more than likely draft the No. 4 overall pick, but Minshew is no stranger to this situation.

When the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence in 2021 with No. 1 overall pick, Minshew competed for the starting job up until right before the start of preseason with former head coach Urban Meyer praising him as a “warrior-competitor.”

Minshew will also have some familiarity with new head coach Shane Steichen, who previously served as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator from 2021 to 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.