Commanders’ asking price, timeline for potential sale set: reports

Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder announced ahead of the team’s Week 9 matchup that he hired Bank of America “to consider potential transactions” for the organization.

Later, multiple reports indicated that billionaire Jeff Bezos, rap mogul Jay-Z and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant could be among those interested in buying the team from Snyder. On Sunday, FOX’s Jay Glazer and the NFL Network indicated just how much the team could sell for.

Glazer said the deal would be to sell the entire stake, not just a percentage.

“It’s to sell the entire team,” Glazer said. “What I’m being told is, the asking price is gonna go for about $7 billion. The other interesting part is the timeline. This is not going to be a long, drawn-out process. I’m told the hope is to have this done within the next six months and actually have it finalized by the NFL owners meeting next March.”

According to Forbes, the Commanders are valued at $5.6 billion.

Walmart CEO Rob Walton led a group to purchase the Denver Broncos earlier this year for $4.65 billion.

If Bezos became an owner, his estimated net worth near $113 billion would jump Walton and he would claim the title of the league’s wealthiest owner.

Bezos’ company Amazon has a long-term deal with the NFL for the exclusive streaming rights of “Thursday Night Football.”

