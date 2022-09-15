Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr back at practice weeks after shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was back doing drills at practice Wednesday just a few weeks after he was wounded in a shooting.

Robinson suffered the gunshot wounds in what police believe was an attempted robbery. Robinson was set to be on the 53-man roster behind Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic before the shooting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Coach Ron Rivera said he believed it was Robinson’s first day back at practice since the shooting. He made a surprise return to the team facility after being release from the hospital.

“It was good to see him out there. He is progressing very well,” Rivera said. “Each week he gets to see the doctors and the trainers. They felt now is a good time to see how he does outside.”

EX-COLTS KICKER RODRIGO BLANKENSHIP SPOTTED PRACTICING ALONE DAY AFTER GETTING CUT BY INDY: REPORT

The rookie running back out of Alabama was designated to the non-football injury list last week ahead of the start of the NFL season, which requires him to miss the first four games.

Robinson was shot in his right leg twice earlier this month. He was admitted to Medstar Washington Hospital Center. He underwent surgery and posted an update to his Instagram story at the time, saying, “Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!” He was released the next day.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Robinson, a standout running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, shined at training camp with the Commanders. During preseason games, he had been getting reps as the early-down back, which positioned him as someone who would have made the 53-man roster.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.