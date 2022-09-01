Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr will miss first four games as he recovers from shooting

Brian Robinson Jr. is back with the Washington Commanders after being shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking this past weekend, but he won’t be starting the season with them just yet.

The rookie running back out of Alabama was designated to the non-football injury list on Thursday, which requires him to miss the first four games of the season. This came after evaluation from team doctors, who told head coach Ron Rivera what to do.

“After four weeks we’ll go from there,” Rivera said at the team’s Welcome Home Luncheon on Thursday. “Knowing who he is and knowing the type of young man he is and wanting to be back as quick as he would like to, I think the doctors probably thought that might be a good decision.”

Robinson was shot in his right leg twice on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where he was admitted to Medstar Washington Hospital Center. He underwent surgery and posted an update to his Instagram story at the time, saying, “Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!” He was released the next day.

“We were blessed to see him back in our facility just days after the incident, a testament to his courage, his resilience and what he means to his teammates,” said co-owner Tanya Snyder, who along with Dan Snyder and others, visited Robinson in the hospital following his surgery.

Though Robinson has to miss the first four games, there is no telling when he will be back on the field. The Commanders have not given a timeline to his return, so it could be a longer absence.

But the fact that Robinson’s play this season is a possibility is a huge relief for Washington, as the situation could’ve been much worse.

“We’re very fortunate. He’s very fortunate. It’s a very unfortunate situation,” Rivera said on Monday during a press conference.

The suspects are still at large as the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. D.C. police released images of two juveniles who are believed to have been involved in the incident, and a reward of $10,000 was set for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Robinson, a standout running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, has shined at training camp with the Commanders. During preseason games, he has been getting reps as the early-down back, which positioned him as someone who would have made the 53-man roster.

While he’s out, the Commanders have three running backs on their roster: Starter Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.