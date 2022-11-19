Commanders’ players drinking on flight results in team discipline: report

The Washington Commanders have disciplined a handful of players for drinking alcoholic beverages on their return flight following a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Video of a few players — including quarterback Taylor Heinicke — drinking on the team flight back to Washington resulted in Commanders head coach Ron Rivera disciplining the players, according to an ESPN report.

Rivera reportedly called the league Tuesday to inform them of the discipline.

COMMANDERS TO HONOR VIRGINIA FOOTBALL PLAYERS KILLED THIS WEEK

“The league reviewed the matter this week, and we are satisfied with the discipline administered by the club,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “There will be no further action taken by the league.”

On Friday, the NFL sent a memo to all teams reminding them of the league’s policy regarding alcohol on team planes.

TITAN’S MIKE VRABEL ADDRESSES COACH TODD DOWNING’S DUI ARREST, DECLINES QUESTIONS ABOUT ALCOHOL ON TEAM PLANE

“In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits alcoholic beverages, including beer, in the locker rooms, practice or office facilities, or while traveling on team buses or planes at any time during the preseason, regular season, or postseason,” the memo stated, according to ESPN. “This applies to all players, coaches, club personnel, and guests traveling with your team.”

The memo came after the news that Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing had been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding, just hours after the Titans had beaten the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

“I’ve spoken to Todd,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday. “I’ve spoken to Ms. Amy [Titans owner]. Jon [general manager Jon Robinson] and I have been in communication with her, with the league. The league has policies with regards to these incidents, and we’ll make sure the league has all the information that they need.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Vrabel told reporters that the organization does provide coaches and players with rides home.

“That’s something they had before I got here, and something that we continue to have. So yes, that’s something that’s provided through our ownership and the team,” Vrabel said.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.