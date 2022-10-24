Commanders’ Tanya Snyder faces scrutiny after ‘Redskins’ name drop

Washington Commanders co-CEO Tanya Snyder faced criticism Sunday after dropping the old “Redskins” moniker during a homecoming rally before the team took on the Green Bay Packers.

Snyder addressed the crowd outside FedExField who came out to support the team and hoped to meet some players from the past. She mentioned the “Redskins” name at the end of her speech.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay,” she said.

The organization decided to ditch the old moniker it had since the inception of the franchise in 1933 when it was then known as the Boston Redskins. During a time of unrest in the U.S. in the summer of 2020, Washington announced it would change the name and settled on Commanders earlier this year.

Snyder took the brunt of criticism on social media.

DOLPHINS’ TUA TAGOVAILOA TALKS PARENTS’ CONCERNS FOR HIS HEALTH FOLLOWING SCARY CONCUSSION

Fans also chanted “Sell the team” during the team’s game.

The team welcomed back Hall of Famer Art Monk and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien among others to the stadium as the Commanders defeated the Packers 23-21.

Team president Jason Wright also mentioned the old nickname.

“Hail to the ’Skins and hail to the Commanders,” Wright said.

Team owner Daniel Snyder has been embroiled in controversy for the last few years. Recently, Snyder denied allegations he hired private investigators to dig up dirt on other NFL owners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.