Concealed carry holder in Illinois turns the tables on would-be Facebook Marketplace robber

A concealed carry permit holder in Illinois defended himself after a would-be Facebook Marketplace robber attempted to steal his vehicle, police said.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the permit holder and a friend met with several other men who were allegedly selling a vehicle via the popular social media platform, Facebook Marketplace.

In a press release, Peoria Police Department’s Semone Roth said once the pair arrived at the agreed meeting spot, they were surrounded by the fake sellers who were armed.

“The investigation has determined that this was an attempted robbery setup and there was no intention to sell a vehicle,” Roth said.

NEW MEXICO STATE REPUBLICANS FILE IMPEACHMENT ARTICLE AGAINST DEM GOVENOR OVER GUN CONTROL

Once in the alley, the armed suspects attempted to rob the two men.

Their plan was foiled since one of the men was carrying a gun.

Authorities said that a “struggle ensued” and both parties began shooting at one another.

A suspect in the robbery was hit and died at the scene, police said.

At 5 p.m., local authorities and EMT arrived at the scene of the crime and immediately began life-saving measures.

Despite first responders’ efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

NRA SEES OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT IN SCOTUS CASE CHARGING BLUE STATE REGULATOR WITH ‘BLACKLISTING’

Authorities said that the concealed carry holder was a legal gun owner from another state and had a license to carry the weapon from one state to another. He was released without any charges.

The matter is still under investigation by local police and will be reviewed by the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office.

“The Peoria Police Department would like to remind the public to remain vigilant during Marketplace-type transactions,” Roth said. “Use good judgment when it comes to selecting meetup locations that are highly visible and preferably under video surveillance. The parking lot and lobby of the police department are also available to conduct such transactions.”