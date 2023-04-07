Conflict with China ‘last resort’ but Congress will authorize troops if Americans support it: McCaul

Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul told Fox News during his visit in Taiwan Friday that conflict with China was a “last resort,” but said so long as the American people support it, Congress will approve boots on the ground if Beijing attacks.

“Conflict is always a last resort,” he told Fox News from Taipei, adding that he and fellow lawmakers have traveled from Washington, D.C., to the island to “provide deterrence to China.”

U.S. defense officials have warned that Chinese President Xi Jinping could look to invade Taiwan by 2027, and President Biden last year turned heads when he said he was prepared to send in troops to defend Taipei should Beijing launch an attack.

McCaul echoed these warnings and issued a reminder that Congress holds the power to authorize military force.

“If communist China invaded Taiwan, it would certainly be on the table and something that would be discussed by Congress and with the American people,” he added.

Taiwanese residents told Fox News this week that they were skeptical over whether the U.S. would actually come to their aid following Washington’s refusal to deploy troops to Ukraine, though as McCaul pointed out the situations between Ukraine and Taiwan are vastly different.

“Taiwan is in a very different position from Ukraine,” McCaul said. “Number one, they’re not battle tested or ready. They are not prepared for war.”

“When you look at Ukraine, they had NATO supporting them. You don’t have NATO in the Pacific,” he continued. “That’s why when looking at Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Australia, we need to start having these discussions as a deterrent for peace.

“Because if not, we’re going to invite aggression and war,” McCaul warned.