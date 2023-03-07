Connecticut elementary teacher resigns after putting ‘martial arts chokeholds’ on three students, police say

A Connecticut elementary school math teacher has resigned from her job after police say she “demonstrated a martial arts chokehold on three fifth-grade students in class,” leading to one of them losing consciousness.

Stefanie Sanabria, who was a math coach for Norwalk Public Schools, is now facing multiple charges following her arrest over the weekend in relation to the alleged incident on Feb. 24 at Brookside Elementary School.

“Ms. Sanabria has resigned her employment with the Norwalk Public Schools,” the district told Fox News Digital in a statement. “The safety of our students is our first concern, and we immediately investigated the situation involving Ms. Sanabria when it occurred.”

It is unclear why Sanabria allegedly was placing students in chokeholds. A district spokeswoman told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the moves were “not part of instruction for the day.”

“With the assistance of the Norwalk Police Department, we determined that a teacher was demonstrating defensive holds to students, and a student fainted during that demonstration,” the district also said. “Fortunately, the student did not sustain any permanent injury.”

Sanabria, of Danbury, has been charged with strangulation in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment. She is being held on $20,000 bond.

The Norwalk Police Department says Norwalk Public Schools contacted them about the incident on Feb. 24, prompting an investigation by its special victim’s unit.

“One of the students lost consciousness as a result of Sanabria’s actions,” police said, adding that a school nurse “immediately treated the child.”

Norwalk Public Schools tells Fox News Digital that Sanabria worked there from August 2021 to March 3.

A job description for the Brookside Elementary School mathematics coach position in 2021 says applicants must have a master’s degree and a Connecticut professional educator license.

“The Mathematics Coach is highly skilled in facilitating student-centered mathematics instruction and coaching teachers and teacher teams to implement the district’s mathematics curriculum,” the posting said.

Sanabria is now expected to make a court appearance on March 10, police say.