Connecticut mall food court shooting leaves 1 person injured

A shooting inside a Connecticut mall on Friday evening left one person injured, according to officials.

Waterbury police said officers located a male victim in the food court area of Brass Mill Center mall at around 5 p.m., according to FOX 61.

The incident was isolated between two individuals, police said, stating there was no further threat to the public.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he’s being treated.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.