Connecticut man allegedly digs up neighbor’s yard, accuses family of being pirates: police

A Connecticut man is facing several criminal charges after digging up his neighbor’s yard and claiming the family living there were pirates, according to local reports.

Mark Uterstaedt, 62, was charged with risk of injury, second-degree threatening, fourth-degree criminal mischief, breach of peace, and simple trespass in connection to the Sunday incident, the Ledyard Police Department said.

Authorities were alerted around 10:15 a.m. by a caller, who said her neighbor had dug up her front yard with a rock rake and refused to leave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that Uterstaedt had walked to the caller’s property because he believed he owned the neighborhood, and that the caller and her family were pirates, police said.

“The caller’s husband confronted Uterstaedt about being on his property and digging up his yard,” police said. “Uterstaedt began to yell and scream obscenities directed at the caller’s husband and young children. Uterstaedt then swung his rock rake in the direction of the caller’s husband in a threatening manner.”

Uterstaedt told officers that he was upset because he believed his neighbors were trying to install a waterline.

Uterstaedt was arrested and held on a $15,000 cash or surety bond.