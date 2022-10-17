Connecticut train crashes into tractor-trailer, multiple injured

A Metro-North train collided with a tractor trailer in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Monday, leading to multiple injuries and a closure of the service.

Tractor-trailer crossed the tracks for the train service from Waterbury to Naugatuck Monday morning when the collision occurred, according to Fox 61. The Waterbury Police Department (WPD) responded to the scene to find the driver of the tractor complaining of minor injuries.

Police also treated injuries for at least two train passengers. There have been no reported fatalities.

The Metro Transit Authority (MTA) is conducting an investigation into how the collision occurred.

The MTA and WPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.