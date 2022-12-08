Connecticut woman killed in suspected axe attack warned of danger weeks earlier: ‘He’s going to kill me’

A Connecticut woman died in an axe attack Tuesday, days after being granted a full no-contact restraining order against her suspected killer while warning authorities of the danger she faced, police said Wednesday.

Julie Minogue, 40, said the suspect, Ewen Dewitt, sent her harassing text messages when she asked for protection.

“I don’t feel I should be subjected to this abuse any longer,” she wrote in a Nov. 17 affidavit, the Connecticut Post reported. “I am scared for the safety of my children and I. Ewen has got himself into a lot of trouble with drugs and alcohol, and I’m scared he’s going to kill me.”

Dewitt, 42, has been charged with murder, risk of injury, reckless endangerment and criminal violations of a standing protective order and a restraining order, the Milford Police Department said. He appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held on a $5 million bond.

Authorities said Minogue’s 17-year-old son called 911 on Tuesday to report his mother was being assaulted by a man inside their home.

“The first arriving officers cleared the residence and discovered that the suspect had fled prior to their arrival. The victim was found deceased inside the home,” a police statement said.

Investigators believe an axe was used during the attack but that has not yet been confirmed by a medical examiner, police said. A 3-year-old child was inside the home and found unharmed.

He was arrested in 2019 for assaulting Minogue and a standing protective order was issued at the time. On Dec. 1, Minogue was granted a full, no-contact restraining order after she complained about the text messages.

Investigators said the pair had been in a prior relationship.