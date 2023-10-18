Conor McGregor avoids sexual assault charges from alleged incident at NBA Finals game

UFC superstar Conor McGregor avoided charges after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in a bathroom at Kaseya Center in Miami during the NBA Finals. The Miami Police Department said in a statement that the matter is “closed.”

It was revealed that prosecutors were not going to pursue charges against McGregor after there was “insufficient evidence.” The Irishman was accused of “violently” forcing himself on a woman inside a VIP men’s bathroom following Game 4 of the series.

A lawyer for the woman, Ariel Mitchell, wrote that NBA and Heat security helped separate the alleged victim from her friend and “forced” her inside a bathroom where McGregor and his security team were.

The lawyer says “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.” McGregor allegedly emerged from a stall and shoved his “tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively” kissed her.

ESPN noted that an attendant had been in the bathroom during the time of the alleged incident, and did not hear any signs of distress. The alleged victim also did not tell the friend about the incident and told her mother about meeting the fighter at the game.

McGregor was also accused of forcing the woman to have oral sex with him and “attempting to sodomize her” after pinning her against the wall. Mitchell says the woman elbowed McGregor and was able to get away but left her purse – Mitchell says the woman had to plead for its return.

McGregor had denied the allegations.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after McGregor punched the Heat mascot in a skit, inadvertently causing the man in the costume to receive medical attention. McGregor threw a vicious left hook that sent the mascot to the floor and then punched him while he was down.

Burnie was then dragged off the court by members of the Heat entertainment crew.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.