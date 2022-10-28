Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard

Jefferey Epstein’s former lover and cohort Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted exercising and socializing in a gray prison uniform this week at the cushy Florida detention center where she will spend the next two decades of her life for sex trafficking teen girls.

The British socialite, 60, was transferred over the summer to the low-security Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, which houses about 755 female inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database.

The prison offers yoga, Pilates and even flag football. Maxwell was spotted running and walking laps outside the prison earlier this week — occasionally with a buddy.

Since her transfer to FCI Tallahassee, Maxwell has struck up a friendship with notorious killer Narcy Novack, who was convicted in the double slaying of her hotel heir husband, Ben Novack Jr. and her mother-in-law, Bernice Novack.

Maxwell and Novack allegedly bonded over their privilege as wealthy, White women, who shared the gilded lifestyle of multimillionaires before becoming inmates, the Daily Mirror reported.

“Once inside, Ghislaine gravitated toward Narcy,” a source told the British newspaper. ‘Together, they spend hours talking, laughing and joking.”

The source added that the friendship affords Maxwell greater security at the prison, located about four hours north of Tampa.

It is unclear whether Novack is the person spotted walking with Maxwell in photographs and video taken earlier this week.

Maxwell had been housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since her arrest in July 2020 and protested bitterly about conditions, filing dozens of complaints.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in June after a Manhattan jury found her guilty of recruiting and grooming four teen girls for sexual encounters with Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein, a convicted pedophile, hanged himself in his jail cell at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.