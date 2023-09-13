Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante captured in Pennsylvania nearly 2 weeks after prison escape

Danelo Cavalcante has been captured in Pennsylvania after he escaped from Chester County Prison and eluded authorities for nearly two weeks, state police announced Wednesday morning.

Cavalcante broke out of a Chester County facility Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021. He was also wanted for killing a man in Brazil in 2018.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.