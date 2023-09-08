Convicted murderer’s death in Indiana prison being investigated as homicide

The death of a 44-year-old convicted murderer at the Indiana State Prison is being investigated as a homicide, Indiana State Police said Friday.

VIRGINIA PRISON REFUSES TO RELEASE COMPLAINT RECORDS FOLLOWING 2022 DEATH OF AN INMATE

Victor Glenn’s body was discovered at about 4:30 a.m. Friday, state police said.

Glenn, of Indianapolis, was serving a 2008 sentence for murder with a projected release date of June 15, 2066, online prison records show.

THIRD INMATE DEATH IN ONE MONTH AT MISSOURI PRISON SPARKS INVESTIGATION

No further details about his death were released.

Glenn was convicted of fatally shooting Denika Radcliff and Jason Myers, both 28, during a drug-related dispute on the east side of Indianapolis in February 2007.