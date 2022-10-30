Convicted North Carolina felons charged with drug trafficking, illegal gun possession

Two convicted North Carolina felons are facing drug-related charges after police executed a search warrant of a home and discovered illegal narcotics.

Joshua Cureton, 31, and LaKisha Harris, 40, were taken into custody after High Point Police searched the home on Thursday.

The police department’s Street Crimes Unit had received a tip that morning about two people allegedly selling crack cocaine and heroin out of a home, FOX 8 reported.

AS US FENTANYL DEATHS SKYROCKET, MISCONCEPTIONS REMAIN

Investigators seized 38 grams of heroin, 68 grams of crack cocaine, 29 Suboxone patches, a loaded AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and more than $2,500 in cash from the home on Triangle Lake Road.

GEORGIA MEN CAUGHT IN TESLA FILLED WITH STOLEN AMAZON PACKAGES, DRUGS

Cureton and Harris are both charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for drug activity near a school/daycare, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Harris was also served with three existing failure-to-appear warrants, police said.

According to police, Cureton has been taken into custody nine times since 2018, and six of those times involved drug charges.