Cooper Rush fills in for Dak Prescott, leads Cowboys to win over Bengals

Cooper Rush was thrust into the starting role for the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott went down with an injury last week. On Sunday, he helped the team to its first win of 2022.

The Cincinnati Bengals punted the ball back to the Cowboys with about a minute left in the game. Rush needed five plays, including a couple of completions to CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown, to set up Brett Maher for the game-winning field goal.

Maher nailed a 50-yard field goal to give Dallas the 20-17 victory.

Rush was 19-for-31 with 235 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Rush’s touchdown pass went to Brown in the first quarter.

Brown finished with five catches for 91 yards. Lamb added seven catches for 75 yards.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tried to get his team back into the game with a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 3:45 left in the game. Burrow then found Tyler Boyd for the two-point conversion.

However, Cincinnati couldn’t get anything going on their final drive and elected to punt it away in hopes that their defense would make a stop.

Burrow finished 24-for-36 with 199 passing yards. He was sacked six times. Higgins had six catches for 71 yards. Ja’Marr Chase had five catches for 54 yards.

Rush became the starter when Prescott went down with a hand injury in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s now 2-0 as a starter. He helped Dallas beat the Minnesota Vikings in a game last season.